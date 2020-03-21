Undercover police expose online pervert

Jon-Luc Garlando, 24, boasted about the size of his penis and sent several explicit photos to “prove” it to undercover police posing as teenage girls online.

Jon-Luc Garlando, 24, sent several photos of his penis to police officers who were posing as 13 and 15-year-old girls on social media in March 2018.

The court heard the Ingham man then aged 22, initiated contact with a 15-year-old girl he believed to be real on Facebook messenger.

Over a 10 day period between March 7-18, 2018, he sent four photos of himself to her, asked if she could send him pictures and expressed he wanted to spank her.

Garlando also spoke about his size and wanting to "prove it".

The court heard he started to message an officer pretending to be a 13-year-old online and also sent her pictures.

Police searched Garlando's house on April 13, 2018, where he provided them with his password to his electronic devices, also declaring the photos.

He admitted sending the photos after being arrested, but downplayed his belief about the age of the teenagers.

Defence Barrister Gavin Hansen said his client was lonely and had not been in a relationship with anyone for the last five years.

"He is now not involved with the computers and other social media as a consequence of this," he said.

"My client is remorseful for what he's done and that's evident by the fact he's secluding himself from being in society."

Mr Hansen said Garlando is currently unemployed because he is taking care of his elderly grandmother.

Garlando charged with two counts of grooming a child under 16, was sentenced to six months jail, wholly suspended for two years in the Townsville District Court on Wednesday.

Judge John Coker said he accepted the man had some prospects for rehabilitation.

"It's very easy to become a key board warrior to go on to your computer and to access materials that are wholly unacceptable," Judge Coker said.

"What is troubling is that so often it involves the abuse of children and like the possession of child material … it is not a victimless crime because children who sometimes are not mature enough to protect themselves are led into the most damaging behaviours."

Originally published as Undercover police expose online pervert