UNACCEPTABLE: Truckies banned from toilets

YESTERDAY, major freight rail operator Pacific National banned truck drivers from its toilets, changerooms and kitchens.

Australian Trucking Association chief executive officer Ben Maguire said the decision was "outrageous" and Pacific National must reverse it immediately.

He said truck drivers needed and deserved to have access to clean facilities.

"We are all in the coronavirus epidemic together, and will only get through it together," Mr Maguire said.

"The truck drivers arriving at Pacific National terminals may have been on the road for hours. They are a key part of the chain that links Pacific National to its customers.

"And yet Pacific National has forgotten this. They have forgotten that drivers are important. They have forgotten that drivers are human beings.

"The executives of Pacific National would be outraged if they were told they could no longer use the toilets in their offices or homes, if they are privileged enough to have a job where they can work remotely.

"And yet that's what they've just done to the drivers who help them stay in business.

"Pacific National should wake up, read the Team Australia memo, and reverse this decision. Today," he said.

Mr Maguire said that Pacific National was the first company to be called out under the associations joint Keep Them Open campaign with Big Rigs.

"Through the campaign, we are working to keep roadhouses, truck stops and facilities at customers sites open across the country," he said.

View the Pacific National advice