Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
New data shows that more than 30,000 people in the UK have died of suspected COVID-19, the highest official toll yet reported in Europe.
New data shows that more than 30,000 people in the UK have died of suspected COVID-19, the highest official toll yet reported in Europe.
Health

UK virus death toll rises above 30,000

5th May 2020 7:22 PM

More than 30,000 people in the United Kingdom have died of suspected COVID-19, the highest official toll yet reported in Europe, according to newly published data.

The Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday that 29,648 deaths had taken place as of April 24 in England and Wales with COVID-19 mentioned in death certificates.

Including deaths for Scotland and Northern Ireland, the toll on this measure now exceeds 30,000. That is more than Italy, though the recording of deaths there has differed.

Originally published as UK virus death toll rises above 30,000

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Restrictions hope as PM flags moves to ease bans - but when?

        premium_icon Restrictions hope as PM flags moves to ease bans - but when?

        Politics Scott Morrison's roadmap for taking us out of the COVID-19 restrictions is taking shape and this is when we might know the finer details.

        ‘Tsunami’ of bankruptcies, business collapses to smash Qld

        premium_icon ‘Tsunami’ of bankruptcies, business collapses to smash Qld

        Business ‘Tsunami’ of bankruptcies, business collapses tipped

        Border openings unlikely ‘anytime soon’: Premier

        premium_icon Border openings unlikely ‘anytime soon’: Premier

        News Premier says Queensland travel to come before border openings

        ‘Get tested': Qld Govt appeal as COVID-19 curve crushed

        ‘Get tested': Qld Govt appeal as COVID-19 curve crushed

        News Premier provides latest on new coronavirus cases in Queensland