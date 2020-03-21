UFC warrior shows off recovery scars

Two weeks after one of the most gruelling UFC fights of all time, a fighter has revealed the damage to her face still remains in place.

It may have been two weeks since the final bell sounded, but the bruises remain well and truly on the face of Joanna Jedrzejczyk after her brutal war with Weili Zhang.

The former champ was left looking unrecognisable during the fight after a large haematoma ballooned on her forehead.

The Polish fighter kept herself covered up in the days after the fight as she wandered the streets and posed for photos with fans.

But now she has shown off just how her recovery is going with a new upload to her personal Instagram account.

The extent of the brutal war still evident too see with heavy bruising under both eyes and what looks to be a small scar under her right eye.

There were genuine fears for the health and wellbeing of the former champ in the aftermath of the fight with her head blowing up and leaving fans worrying serious damage had been done.

Thankfully after being transported to hospital, the warrior was released without any serious injuries.

This is another reminder that UFC is really a brutal sport. The unintentional surgery perfomed by Zhang Welli on Joanna Jedrzejczyk is EPIC!!!#UFC248 #UFC #UFC248livepic.twitter.com/Jl8YnUSU9v — Segun_thebook (@SSnetwoork) March 8, 2020

Jedrzejczyk has returned home to Poland as the UFC and other sporting bodies around the world shut their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

UFC boss Dana White however is keen for the upcoming showdown between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson to go ahead.

After the New York State Athletic Commission ruled out UFC 249 taking place in Brooklyn, the company is looking for a new home for the highly-anticipated bout.

