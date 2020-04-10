Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two men have been hospitalised after suffering gunshot wounds in separate shootings in Sydney's west.
Two men have been hospitalised after suffering gunshot wounds in separate shootings in Sydney's west.
Crime

Two wounded in separate shootings

by Callum Godde
10th Apr 2020 11:14 AM

A man has checked himself into a hospital with gunshot wounds in Sydney's southwest.

The 22-year-old required surgery after presenting to Bankstown Hospital with injuries to his left knee and abdomen about midnight on Good Friday.

He is now in a stable condition.

NSW Police have established crime scenes at the medical facility and a nearby street where a car was seized for forensic examination.

Meanwhile, about 15km further north, a 38-year-old man was found at Guildford with a gunshot wound to his right thigh just before 6am.

He was transferred to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition and will undergo surgery.

Both incidents are being investigated but aren't believed to be linked, a NSW Police spokeswoman told AAP.

Originally published as Two wounded in separate Sydney shootings

crime violence

Just In

    13 new cases amid Easter plea

    13 new cases amid Easter plea
    • 10th Apr 2020 11:09 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family ‘gutted’ over virus restrictions in maternity unit

        premium_icon Family ‘gutted’ over virus restrictions in maternity unit

        Health A first-time mum was forced to choose between her partner or mother for support in the delivery room.

        Call to support 11,200 CQ casual workers in crisis

        premium_icon Call to support 11,200 CQ casual workers in crisis

        News Many casual workers are set to miss out on JobKeeper payments.

        Premier’s six-month warning as case total inches higher

        Premier’s six-month warning as case total inches higher

        News Queensland coronavirus: Nine new cases overnight, 943 total cases

        Ministers thrashing out back-to-school plan

        premium_icon Ministers thrashing out back-to-school plan

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Will schools reopen at start of term two?