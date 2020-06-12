Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Two Maryborough residents killed in Bruce Hwy truck crash

Christian Berechree
by
12th Jun 2020 7:23 AM | Updated: 7:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people from Maryborough have been killed in a truck crash near Torbanlea in the early hours of the morning.

A man and woman were travelling south in a sedan on the Bruce Highway about 1.45am.

They collided with a truck, also heading south and died at the scene.

The truck driver was not physically injured but was taken to Maryborough Hospital as a precaution, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

bruce highway fatal crash
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Youngsters get in touch with nature

        premium_icon Youngsters get in touch with nature

        News Biloela childcare centre caring for the environment and focusing on recycling with help of a government grant

        Three involved in vehicle rollover

        premium_icon Three involved in vehicle rollover

        News Two female patients in their 20s were transported to hospital after the crash last...

        Landholders oppose review into Inland Rail ‘forestry route’

        premium_icon Landholders oppose review into Inland Rail ‘forestry route’

        Rural Inland Rail is again the topic of debate across the Darling Downs

        Revealed: Suburbs most reliant on JobKeeper

        premium_icon Revealed: Suburbs most reliant on JobKeeper

        News Find out how your postcode fares in unemployment stakes