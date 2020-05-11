Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Two injured in scaffolding collapse

by Erin Smith
11th May 2020 1:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE paramedics are treating two patients after scaffolding collapsed at a worksite north of Brisbane.

Paramedics, including a critical care unit, were called to Apex Drive, Kippa-Ring, at 12.11pm.

Two men have been injured after a reported scaffolding collapse at Kippa Ring. Supplied: 7 NEWS Brisbane
Two men have been injured after a reported scaffolding collapse at Kippa Ring. Supplied: 7 NEWS Brisbane

Two men were treated, their injuries are unknown.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient had been taken to Redcliffe Hospital in a stable condition.

There was no update on the second patient.

 

Originally published as Two injured in scaffolding collapse

scaffolding collapse worksite accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What rejig means for factional balance of power

        premium_icon What rejig means for factional balance of power

        Politics Labor’s Left faction has retained its numbers but lost some influence in the Cabinet reshuffle sparked by Jackie Trad’s resignation, according to political insiders.

        University set to slash hundreds of jobs

        premium_icon University set to slash hundreds of jobs

        Education Queensland’s largest regional university could be forced to slash a fifth of its...

        Unexpected relief for irrigators in the region

        premium_icon Unexpected relief for irrigators in the region

        Rural Irrigators to be ‘better off’ in 2020-21 thanks to freeze on some water costs.