Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Snake Catchers Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan & Gold Coast shared this image of a snake found on a truck.
Snake Catchers Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan & Gold Coast shared this image of a snake found on a truck.
News

Truckie finds snake on B-double while driving 100km/h

Kate Dodd
22nd May 2020 2:50 PM

I'M CERTAINLY not good with creepy crawlies of any kind, but I can tell you this much: If I was cruising down the highway in a loaded B-double at 100km/hr and I saw one of these fellas I'd be screaming until I was blue in the face.

Who knows what could have happened.

Seems like a joke, but for this truckie, this situation became a reality.

The guys at Snake Catchers Brisbane, Ipswich Logan and Gold Coast shared this photo on its Facebook page.

"After leaving the depot in Southport this driver made it all the way to Coomera before this beautiful carpet python decided to show his face and get a better view point by slithering up onto the side mirror," they posted.

"Nothing like feeling the wind in your scales on a cool autumn morning."

Thankful, the driver managed to stay calm and was able to continue on to Pimpama where he was able to pull his rig safely off the road and wait for the snake catchers to apprehend the "unwanted" guest.

bdouble snake catcher truck driver
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘We need to get this country moving and making money again’

        premium_icon ‘We need to get this country moving and making money again’

        News With his hotel at just 18 per cent occupancy, a Banana Shire hotel owner wants intrastate travel opened up in Queensland to survive

        ScoMo’s secret plan to save country

        ScoMo’s secret plan to save country

        Business Up to 412,000 new jobs could be created by boosting gas alone.

        Banana Shire a chance to share in $100 million

        premium_icon Banana Shire a chance to share in $100 million

        News Council to submit a list of projects for possible construction under funding from...

        $1.8b boost as Qld eyes $80bn in projects

        premium_icon $1.8b boost as Qld eyes $80bn in projects

        News Major road and rail projects are essential to turbocharge economy