Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The National Transport Insurance report found a marked increase in major crashes involving trucks last year.
The National Transport Insurance report found a marked increase in major crashes involving trucks last year.
Business

Truck driver road death rate reverses 20-year trend

Zizi Averill
21st May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR the first time in 20 years, the number of truck driver deaths on Australian roads has increased.

Truck drivers on the road last year were 2.5 times more likely to die in a crash than in 2017, a National Transport Insurance report found.

The National Truck Accident Research Centre 2020 report also found there were almost 100 more serious truck crashes compared to 2017.

"We had been on a downward trend of heavy vehicle-related deaths and had hoped to hit zero within the next decade, but tragically, last year we saw more loss of life, not just for truckies but all road users, " NTI chief executive officer Tony Clark said.

The National Truck Accident Research Centre 2020 report found there were almost 100 more serious truck crashes compared to 2017. Picture: Trudy Brown
The National Truck Accident Research Centre 2020 report found there were almost 100 more serious truck crashes compared to 2017. Picture: Trudy Brown

Grim reality of Mackay drug and drink-drivers

Crash horror: 'Quick as a click of the fingers'

'He's dead isn't he?': Wife's heartbreaking phone call

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said although there had been a record-low road fatality rate in 2019, this report showed now was not the time to become complacent.

"Truckies have been, are, and always will be, vital parts of our community. It's important for them and for all of us, that we put safety front of mind every time we get behind the wheel," Mr Bailey said.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said although there had been a record-low road fatality rate in 2019, the report showed now was not the time to become complacent. Picture: Sarah Marshall
Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said although there had been a record-low road fatality rate in 2019, the report showed now was not the time to become complacent. Picture: Sarah Marshall

Best excuses drivers use to avoid a traffic fine

Police probe truckie's death and horror bridge find

DEADLY CHOICE: 'It was one of the worst days of my life'

While the exact reason for the increase in deaths was unknown, the report found two-thirds of all crashes were the result of fatigue and distraction.

Mr Bailey said increased penalties and investments in road safety would hopefully reduce future road fatalities.

Department of Transport and Main Roads land transport safety and regulation general manager Andrew Mahon said new cameras, which could detect mobile phone use, would catch distracted drivers and keep them off the roads.

"With double demerit points for individuals caught committing the same offence in 12 months, most drivers will lose their licence if caught a second time," Mr Mahon said.

More Stories

fatal crashes mark bailey national truck accident research centre national truck insurance transport and main roads truck driver
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Traumatic time': Grosvenor Mine blast victim speaks out

        premium_icon 'Traumatic time': Grosvenor Mine blast victim speaks out

        News A MINER injured in this month’s Grosvenor Mine explosion says his “road to recovery is going to be a long one”.

        Parliament passes industrial manslaughter laws

        premium_icon Parliament passes industrial manslaughter laws

        News The maximum penalty is $13.3 million for corporations and 20 years in prison for...

        Future of business group up in the air

        premium_icon Future of business group up in the air

        News A Banana Shire Chamber of Commerce could be forced to merge with another entity

        Hive of activity at rural state school

        premium_icon Hive of activity at rural state school

        News Entire schooling community united and working through pandemic