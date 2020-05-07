Trio arrested as police target drug operation

SUPPLY HIT: Moura and Biloela police are conducting ongoing investigations into the supply of dangerous drugs.

THREE alleged drug traffickers in the Banana Shire have been charged by police as part of an ongoing operation.

Police in the Biloela and Moura areas have been conducting ongoing investigations into the supply of dangerous drugs.

Biloela police Acting Senior Sergeant and Officer in Charge Colin McLean said detectives from Biloela CIB have arrested a 25-year-old Biloela man who will appear in the Biloela Magistrates Court on June 10 charged with 92 offences of allegedly supplying drugs including methylamphetamine and cannabis.

Snr Sgt McLean said the sale of methylamphetamine is a major concern for police due to the mental and medical harm it can cause those using the drug.

“It is widely acknowledged that the mental health of people using methylamphetamine in particular can be adversely affected, inducing medical episodes including psychosis or resulting in charges for domestic violence or other serious criminal incidents throughout Queensland,” Snr Sgt McLean said.

“Investigations are ongoing with any member of the public with information requested to contact local police or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 so the detrimental affect of these drugs can be minimised and improve the safety of our community.”

Moura police have charged a 38-year-old Moura woman with allegedly trafficking in methylamphetamine and she will appear in the Biloela Magistrates Court on July 15.

Moura Police have also charged a 42-year-old Moura woman with allegedly supplying methylamphetamine and she will appear in the Biloela Magistrates Court on June 10.

The arrests from the ongoing operation correlate with a spike of drug offences in the Biloela division.

In the month of April there were 147 drug offences in the Biloela division, up on 41 for the month of March and 49 for February.