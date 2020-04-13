Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
People Leaving Hotels
People Leaving Hotels
News

Travellers step out after 14-day lockdown

by Cormac Pearson
13th Apr 2020 11:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANOTHER group of travellers have rejoined the general population after 14 days in quarantine at Brisbane'sNovotel Airport Hotel.

A group of four young travellers emerged from the hotel with a spring in their step, to be greeted by happy parents.

James Barron had no complaints about his experience, saying it was "really good"."

Joy upon leaving quarantine at Brisbane’s Novotel hotel near the airport. Picture: Attila Csaszar/AAP
Joy upon leaving quarantine at Brisbane’s Novotel hotel near the airport. Picture: Attila Csaszar/AAP

"It was free really decent food, on the first night it was a wagyu steak dinner with fries and salad," Mr Barron said

"We were really lucky because we had adjoining rooms, so we could hang out together, watch movies and exercise."

They are excited to get home to go for walks, see wildlife and satisfy their 14 day food cravings.

"We've got ducks that live nearby and come into our back yard, so it'll be good to see the ducks, as random as that is," Mr Barron said.

Originally published as Travellers step out after 14-day lockdown

More Stories

compulsory isolation coronavirus hotel travellers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mining giant launches games night for CQ communities

        premium_icon Mining giant launches games night for CQ communities

        News Test your general knowledge and be in with a chance to win a $250 local spend voucher each week.

        CQ man releases welfare-focused beef cattle standards

        premium_icon CQ man releases welfare-focused beef cattle standards

        News Alisdair Robertson recently released the first version of his company’s beef cattle...

        Family ‘gutted’ over virus restrictions in maternity unit

        premium_icon Family ‘gutted’ over virus restrictions in maternity unit

        Health A first-time mum was forced to choose between her partner or mother for support in...

        Call to support 11,200 CQ casual workers in crisis

        premium_icon Call to support 11,200 CQ casual workers in crisis

        News Many casual workers are set to miss out on JobKeeper payments.