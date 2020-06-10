Top homegrown talent excited for major festival

ROLLING ALONG: Baralaba singer songwriter Camille Trail wants to make the most of a COVID impacted 2020.

BARALABA based country music singer and songwriter Camille Trail has been celebrating the success of her latest single by working cattle on the family property.

The 21 year-old released her second single Devil’s Drink on February 28 which has featured in the CMC top 30 countdown and sits at number 23 this week.

The singer songwriter said she still finds it hard to believe her latest single has climbed so high on the charts and is completely humbled by the success so far.

“I have always dreamt of getting into the CMC Top 30 Countdown and I still can’t believe that ‘Devil’s Drink’ is actually in there,” Ms Trail said.

“It’s sitting at 23 this week which is so exciting and I really wanted to get into the Top 30 before CMC closed down, which is so sad.

“So it’s definitely a big career highlight for me.”

Although COVID-19 has seen the cancellation of some gigs, Ms Trail is very excited to perform at Biloela’s VDMFest in October.

“It’s such an awesome local festival and I’m so excited to be apart of it,” Ms Trail said.

“I think it was last year actually I saw the line-up and thought wow I would love to play there one day!

“I really just want to enjoy myself and have fun.

“I have a tendency to be a little hard on myself sometimes so I just want to relax and enjoy it.”

KEEPING BUSY: Camille Trail said she has focused on staying active during the pandemic with her eyes on VDMFest in October.

Having a number of gigs cancelled was a tough pill to swallow but Ms Trail has kept a positive mindframe and continued to ply her songwriting trade while also wrestling cattle on the family property.

“I’ve really just tried to keep a positive mindset of it all and remind myself that the entire world is going through it, not just me and really focus on the importance of staying home and being safe and healthy,” Ms Trail said.

“I live and work on a cattle farm so despite having no gigs I have been quite busy with cattle work, which I am very grateful for.

“Many of my artists friends lost their second job so I was very lucky that during this chaotic time I was still able to make some money.

“I’ve just been spending my time mustering and riding horses.”

Ms Trail’s career got off to flying start in July last year when her debut single and video Humming Chain was released independently and reached number six on the iTunes singer songwriter chart.

“I will be releasing new music very soon in 2020 which I am very excited for,” Ms Trail said.

“Next year I will be hitting the road and playing heaps of shows, some festivals and hopefully locking in a tour as well as releasing more music.

“My future goals would definitely be to go on tour, both my own and as a support artist.

“Also I would love to get to Nashville and play and write over there.”