Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Top fundraisers for World’s Greatest Shave 2020

4th Mar 2020 5:36 PM

This year's World's Greatest Shave campaign is in full swing as more than 20,000 people prepare to shave or colour their hair to raise vital funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.

The foundation is the only national charity dedicated to helping more Australians with leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma and related disorders survive their blood cancer and live their best life.

National fundraising leaderboard:

A massive 27,500kg of hair is estimated to have been shaved and cut over the past 22 years, with ponytails over 20cm long going on to make wigs for cancer patients.

This year's official World's Greatest Shave event runs from March 11-15.

editors picks leukaemia foundation world's greatest shave

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Ballot draw numbers election day options

        premium_icon REVEALED: Ballot draw numbers election day options

        News Ballot paper order decided for two hotly contested council divisions

        Drought assistance to cover basic expenses

        Drought assistance to cover basic expenses

        News Farm and suppliers struggling to pay for basic household expenses are encouraged to...

        ‘I didn’t see the signs’: Heartache in man's suicide death

        premium_icon ‘I didn’t see the signs’: Heartache in man's suicide death

        News Judy regrets not seeing the signs before her brother took his life

        Vote on the ‘best of’ the Banana Shire

        Vote on the ‘best of’ the Banana Shire

        News Help us decide on the region’s best businesses, trades, people and events.