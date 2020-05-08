Top 5 places to take your mum this Mother’s Day within 50km

MOTHER’S DAY: You can explore the great outdoors or have a special day inside this Mother’s Day.

MOTHER’S Day will be a little bit different this year due to coronavirus restrictions and, sadly, some people won't be able to see their mothers at all.

For those lucky enough to see mum this year, the Central Telegraph has put together a list of five great places where you can enjoy the day, all within 50 kilometres of home.

Callide Dam

This was an easy one.

It’ll be a top of 29 degrees on Sunday so it’s ideal weather to take mum for a splash at the dam.

There’s plenty of grass area to put down a blanket to have a picnic and have a play with the kids and the family dog.

An ideal choice for residents in the Biloela, Thangool and Banana area who squeeze into the 50-kilometre limit.

Cracow Beach

A beautiful spot for residents in the Theodore area to access.

The beach is roughly 33 kilometres from Theodore.

Surrounded by Livistona palms and native bush, this is the perfect stopover point to relax and enjoy the calm.

A picnic and a play

There are a number of parks and recreation areas in the shire for a picnic and a play with the family.

In Biloela the Lions Park has a big play area and basketball court to keep the kids occupied.

Moura has the Apex Park along the Dawson River and at the Moura Rotary Park you can get a look at the beautiful silo art.

In Taroom head to Lions Park, Major Family park in Baralaba and Theodore at Junction Park.

Go for a stroll or a self-drive

If it’s in your 50km radius, head to Mt Scoria Conservation Park and enjoy the short but sweet walking track.

Sandstone Wonders have planned out a number of self-drives across the region which include the Banana Loop and the Biloela Beauties.

A Sunday afternoon drive on Jambin-Dakenba Road can also be lovely.

Stay at home

A traditional Mother’s Day, spoil mum with breakfast in bed and watch whatever she wants on TV for the day. She’s in charge of the remote.