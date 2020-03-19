Toowoomba motel offers coronavirus 'isolation packages'

Highlander Motor Inn in Toowoomba. Pictured are Mandy Polzin (Manager) and Paul Shannon (Chef).

Highlander Motor Inn in Toowoomba. Pictured are Mandy Polzin (Manager) and Paul Shannon (Chef). Contributed

A TOOWOOMBA motel is offering "isolation packages" to people requiring quarantining during the coronavirus outbreak, in a bid to make up a massive loss in bookings.

The Highlander Motor Inn on the intersection of James and West Sts has announced it will offer cut-price 14-day packages, with guests able to enjoy three daily meals, clean linen and laundry without meeting anyone.

Co-owner Mark Hall said the motel, much like the rest of Toowoomba's accommodation outlets, had been hit hard by booking cancellations.

"We've had a crazy amount of cancellations. All the corporate visitors have stopped travelling, so it's significant," he said.

"The occupancy level has dropped by half."

Mr Hall said the motel employed a chef full-time, making the isolation package possible.

"We've discounted the room rate quite heavily based on a 14-night stay," he said.

"We can deliver to rooms, breakfast, lunch and dinner so they don't need to leave their room.

"We've got an on-site chef, so he can cater to any dietary requirements.

"The motel has got Wi-Fi and smart TVs, we've also got a daily laundry service."

Mr Hall said the hotel's staff were also trained to maintain good hygiene practices.

"We provide daily towel change services and provide fresh linen for them when required," he said.

"We're geared up with all hand sanitisers but we're trying to practice safe distances.

"It's a great solution for someone coming in from overseas."

Packages start at $82 a night for 14 nights, with a meals package costing $50 a day.

For more information, head to the website or call 4638 4955.