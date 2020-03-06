TIPS: Why you should visit the dentist every six months

WHEN was the last time you went to see the dentist?

If your answer is longer than six months ago, then maybe it's time to consider a check-up.

According to Dr Kapil Raniga from Plainland Dental, the industry recommendation is to visit your dentist twice a year, as regular visits help dentists keep track of developing problems.

"Getting in to see a dentist regularly can help keep gum disease, that sort of thing, under control," he said.

"We can also make sure if there is any decay or cavity starting, we catch them early.

"Our focus is towards preventive treatment."

Waiting until the gums or teeth start hurting before scheduling a dentist visit is a bad idea, for your mouth and your wallet.

"The thing with dentistry and dental issues is that pain, when it does happen, is often pretty far along," he said.

"By the time your tooth is hurting, it's a lot more difficult to fix. It's always cheaper and a lot less destructive to fix a tooth when the damage is quite small."

He said it was also important to schedule in children for regular visits from a young age.

"With kids it's good to get them in early as well, so they get used to the chair, that sort of thing," he said.

"Dentistry is no longer the scary thing it was, we try to make the environment as comforting as we can. We've got TV screens set up, we put on cartoons for the little ones, we can play music, whatever people want."

For those who haven't visited a dentist in a while, or feel their problems are beyond repair, Dr Raniga said new technologies had created a myriad of new possibilities.

"There are a lot of new treatment options available these days, and we try to stay abreast of that," he said.

"People with missing teeth, or who don't like their smile, there's a lot of different things we can do these days. It's definitely worth exploring, and asking you're dentist about when you go in."