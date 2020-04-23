Time for Thai takeaway Same great authentic Thai menu available

It is business as usual at the Thai Noi Restaurant in Biloela - but with a few important changes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Kariboe Street restaurant to close its dining room, but the kitchen remains open and busy.

Owners Warren and Noy Muntelwit are opening at the same times, serving the same great authentic Thai food from the usual menu, but now just as takeaway meals.

“We are still getting big orders,” Mr Muntelwit said. “The high school rang up recently and ordered lunch. The hospital did the same, which was marvellous.

“We do better with dine-in customers but some regular dine-in customers are now getting takeaways.

“Everyone’s spreading custom around the area and it’s very much appreciated.”

Takeaways have always been a major part of the restaurant’s business and customers can now also get takeaway alcohol.

“We are licenced,” said Mr Muntelwit, “normally you cannot do that, but under the current regulations, with a takeaway meal, you can get alcohol to the equivalent of about a six-pack.”

Mr Muntelwit said online takeaway bookings can be made in advance, but for orders and collections on the same day, customers should phone the restaurant.

“We really thank the community,” Mr Muntelwit said, “it has really rallied around us and other food outlets. We want to keep providing great food now and into the future.”

The Thai Noi Restaurant uses fresh ingredients, such as herbs and spices, in its meals which are prepared to order and cater for everyone from vegetarians to those who like spicy food.

The Thai Noi Restaurant is at 59B Kariboe St, Biloela, open from Tuesday to Sunday noon-2pm and 5-9pm. Phone: 4992 5231 or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.