Three youths have been arrested over the alleged armed robbery of a convenience store in Kelso
Crime

Three youths arrested over alleged armed robbery

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
11th Mar 2020 9:56 AM
THREE teenagers, the youngest just 13, were involved in the alleged armed robbery of a Kelso store yesterday.

Police allege the youths, a pair of boys aged 13 and 17 - and a 15-year-old girls - stole food from the business on Riverway Dr just before 4pm.

When a female shop attendant confronted the group on the boys allegedly raised his shirt to reveal what appeared to be a handgun before the trio left the store.

Officers quickly attended the scene and arrested two boys, and the girl nearby.

Police seized a gel blaster pistol and no one was injured during the incident, which happened on the same day that Police Minister Mark Ryan visited Townsville and conceded changes to the Youth Justice Act are on the cards.

Mr Ryan announced the government's $10 million five-point plan to tackle the crime scourge after an unprecedented joint campaign by the Townsville Bulletin and Cairns Post pushed for change.

