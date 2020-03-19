Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services\. Photo: Zizi Averill
Three people in hospital after house fire in mining town

Aden Stokes
19th Mar 2020 8:30 AM
THREE people were taken to hospital early this morning after a home in Moura became engulfed in flames.

Emergency services were called to reports of a structure fire at a location on Kings Street at 2.03am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services had two crews attend the scene.

On arrival, the low-set home was "well engulfed".

A QFES spokesperson said no people were inside the home when crews arrived.

The fire was extinguished at 6.10am.

Paramedics attended and treated three adults at the scene.

One man in his 70s suffered a shoulder injury, another man suffered smoke inhalation, and a woman in her 70s also suffered smoke inhalation.

All three people were transported to Moura Hospital in stable conditions.

A fire investigator is scheduled to attend the scene later today.

