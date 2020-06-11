Menu
STABLE CONDITION: Three patients were assessed after a single-vehicle rollover on the Leichhardt last night outside of Theodore.
News

Three involved in vehicle rollover

Aaron Goodwin
11th Jun 2020 8:00 AM
TWO female patients in their 20s were taken to hospital following a single-vehicle rollover on the Leichhardt Highway at 11.17pm last night.

The two females were transported to the Moura Hospital in a stable condition, one with neck pain and the second with an arm and shoulder injury.

A male also in his 20s was also assessed at the scene but was found to have no injuries and did not require transport to hospital.

A QAS spokesperson said the exact location of the rollover was half an hour out of Theodore heading towards Banana.

Central Telegraph

