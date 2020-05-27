Menu
More than 8000 people have joined in on a viral internet Facebook trend dedicated to poking fun at Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.
Technology

Thousands of memes mock popular premier

by Phoebe Loomes
27th May 2020 7:16 PM

Thousands of people have joined a new Facebook group dedicated to poking fun at Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

The popular Premier, who recently enjoyed a 75 per cent approval rating in a state News Poll, appears to have gathered a new audience through his coronavirus briefings.

The memes mock Mr Andrews' daily updates, where he often addresses his "fellow Victorians", telling them he'll "keep it brief".

The internet jokesters explained the Facebook group, which has 8854 fans, is solely dedicated to "pretending to be Daniel Andrews".

"It's funny, it's relevant, and it's what we all deserve," the group description explains.

Dan Andrews is off to see the Wizard.
Posts on the page include Mr Andrews' face superimposed in various scenes including the Great Barrier Reef, basketball courts, on album covers and in scenes from famous films. Many posts have received hundreds of likes in the space of a few hours.

The posts often imitate Mr Andrews saying, "My fellow Victorians, I will keep this brief …"

Many of the posts attract hundreds of likes and dozens of comments.
Mr Andrews' overwhelming popularity in an April News Poll was largely attributed to his hard and fast decision in March to close non essential businesses, following the recording of coronavirus cases in the state.

Modelling had predicted Victoria could see 36,000 deaths without any preventive measures being implemented.

One of the group's administrator's told Pedestrian he'd been approving 50 new members every 10 minutes after the group became wildly popular in April.

Victoria has recorded 1610 cases of coronavirus and five of those have died.

News.com.au has contacted the group's creator for more information.

Originally published as Thousands of memes mock Premier

'Let me keep this b'.
This image may have been altered.
Some of the jokes are a bit cheesy.
