Businesses hit in morning break-ins

STAFF at two prominent Wowan businesses are picking up the pieces after break ins in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Wowan Roadhouse and the nearby Wowan Commercial Hotel were broken into sometime between 1am and 2am on Monday with a trio of young men believed to be responsible.

Wowan Commercial Hotel owners Susan Story and her husband Ray were woken by police on Monday morning to be told the hotel had been broken into.

It will be alleged that after gaining access through a front window about 1.18am, the thieves made off with a couple of bottles of vodka, donation boxes, an iPad, a bluetooth speaker, a pool cue, a first-aid kit and some cherry ripe chocolate bars.

"Well I can't swear but you can imagine I wasn't very happy when I found out," Mrs Story said.

"We did put extra cameras in and they must've been here before because they turned one from outside around so you couldn't see them.

"Inside they realised there were more cameras and they turned them around also."

At about 1.45am the thieves smashed the cafe window at the Wowan Roadhouse to gain entry and then proceeded to rip the cupboard door off the cigarette cabinet.

Wowan Roadhouse owner Debbie Lindley said the thieves left empty-handed after she decided in February she would no longer stock cigarettes.

Ms Lindley said CCTV footage indicates the same group of juveniles who broke into the business in late January and stole $3000 worth of cigarettes are responsible for Monday's break-in.

Ms Lindley said the January robbery had prompted her decision to stop stocking cigarettes.

"Even though I copped backlash from customers who said I was an idiot for not stocking cigarettes," she said.

"That was a bigger kick in the teeth because these people that made the comments were locals.

"You can't let it get you down otherwise you'd curl up in a ball and never set foot outside again."

Ms Lindley, who lives on the premises and was working when the thieves tripped the motion detector alarm on Monday morning, said she had installed more security cameras after the January break-in.

A Qld Police spokesman said the suspects left the roadhouse in a vehicle and police attended the scene at 2.20am.

Mrs Story said the break-in were the first they had experienced since taking over the hotel in May 2019.

"They handled the blind dog donation tin and dumped the helicopter rescue tin after they took off with the money from it," Mrs Story said.

"We only leave $80 change in the drawer, they took the change section and then they ripped the drawer out when nothing was left in it and they broke it."

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.