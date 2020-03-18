Elderly shoppers pack into Biloela Woolworths

TAKE ADVANTAGE: Lurline Gravint at Biloela Woolworths this morning for elderly and disabled shopping hour.

A STEADY flow of senior citizens packed into Biloela Woolworths from 7am this morning to take advantage of a shopping hour just for them.

Amid the stockpiling and "panic buying" that has gripped Australia in the last fortnight as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, those most at risk, the elderly have been given the chance to safeguard themselves.

Kerry Shelley, 70, was at Biloela Woolworths as the doors opened this morning, describing the situation as "ridiculous".

"It's ridiculous, you can't get toilet paper, hand sanitiser and we are being restricted on how many paper towels and tissues we can buy," Mr Shelley said.

"I've never seen anything like this and I'm 70.

"They're just trying to give everyone the sh**s with this panic buying."

TAKING CARE: Lorraine Henney was content with what she was able to grab this morning.

Mr Shelley appreciated the idea to allow the elderly and the disabled to shop alone but he was worried what will happen in the next few months as the coronavirus spreads.

"What's gonna happen when they close the schools, restaurants, clubs, pubs and sport is done already," Mr Shelley said.

"If all of that is gone then people are going to get desperate.

"The only shortage of these supplies is in the shops itself, there's plenty in the warehouses."

Shopper Mary-Anne Reece said it was terrible that people are going "stupid" over toilet paper.

"Anybody that's on benefit is finding it hard because they can only shop once a fortnight or week, they can't afford to buy extras," Mrs Reece said.

"People that are working can afford extras but these other people have no hope because they don't have the money.

"The Woolworths crew are fantastic about working the extra hour to help people.

"I came in yesterday morning, my daughter works at Woolworths here and she said the amount of people that thanked her for getting out for bed earlier was fantastic."

Woolworths stores currently have a one-pack limit per customer. per shop on toilet paper,

baby wipes, antibacterial wipes, paper towel, serviettes and rice (2kg and over)

2-pack limit per customer, per shop on every other category.

Between 7am-8am from Monday-Friday this week, Woolworths' special shopping hour is for senior citizens only and those with a disability.