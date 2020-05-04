It's the photography contest that showcases the world's most beautiful panoramic images.
Organisers of the 11th EPSON International Pano Awards are calling for entrants for the 2020 competition.
Last year's overall winner, Australian landscape photographer Mieke Boynton, took out top prize for a set of three aerial images of braided rivers captured in Iceland and New Zealand.
Boynton, the first female photographer to win the prize, is based in the town of Bright, in Victoria's High Country.
Other stunning Aussie prize-winning entrants from 2019 included Mark Gray's image of Vatnajokull Glacier in Iceland and Danny Tan's haunting image of Torres del Paine National Park in Chile.
Professional and amateur photographers are invited to enter the annual contest, the largest for panoramic photography, to compete more than $62,000 in cash prizes.
To enter, go to thepanoawards.com.au
Originally published as The world's most mind-blowing images revealed