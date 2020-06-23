The tries and goals that defined our region

HISTORIC DAY: The Biloela Cockatoos were the CQRU reserve grade premiers for 2016.

THERE have been some glorious sporting moments and triumphs over the years in our region and the Central Telegraph has been there each step of the way.

Both the Biloela Cockatoos and Dawson Valley Drovers have climbed to the top of the Central Queensland rugby mountain, with some historical victories not many will ever forget.

From farmers in the Dawson Valley back in 1992 to multiple time champions in Rockhampton, the Dawson Valley Drovers have enjoyed a successful history.

Perhaps it was their 2017 grand final triumph at the Moura Stockyard, the first grand final ever hosted in Moura, that is the club’s greatest moment in history.

For Drovers’ player since 2008 Nick Ein, winning the Rugby Capricornia grand final last year against Rockhampton Brothers 35-19 was a great way to cap off his final season with the team.

“It was unreal and it was my last year so it was emotional for me,” Ein said.

“It shows it doesn’t matter if you’re in the city or country you can give it to the best of them.”

Established in 1992, the Drovers have also won grand finals in 2012 and 2017, runners up in 2011, 2013, 2016 and 2018 and semi finalists in both 2014 and 2015.

The 2019 premiership side was filled with a combination of players from Rockhampton and the Moura area, as it has been for a number of years.

“We’ve been a very solid club and we’ve always had Moura players in there,” Ein said.

“We went through a little stage where we didn't have many Moura players but back in the day it was all Moura players.

“The fellas that come out from Rockhampton they want to play for the Drovers.”

HUGE WIN: The Dawson Valley Drovers after winning last year’s grand final.

Down the road in Biloela, it was September 3, 2016 and the Biloela Cockatoos reserve grade side landed the first rugby union grand final to be hosted outside of Rockhampton or Gladstone, in as long as anyone can remember, at their home next to the Biloela Showgrounds.

Defending champions, the Cockatoos played Mt Morgan in an extra time thriller.

The Cockies came back from a 19-5 half time deficit in front of a 1,500 crowd and eventually it was prop Chris Dawson who crossed in extra time to win 33-29.

Then Cockatoos flanker Shaun Terwin fell to his knees with emotion as the full time whistle blew.

“I played here in 1998, that was my first year here, and (after leaving) for a while to Brisbane, this is my first year back again,” he said.

“To have the grand final here in Biloela is something that I don’t think has ever happened before.

“It was very emotional today, very emotional.”

Across town back in 1995, the Biloela Valleys were first division champions in the Gladstone Football League, going through the season undefeated.

HAND BALL: Biloela Valleys Division 1 1995 grand final winners.

1995 team member and club committee member Col Nevell said he had fond memories of that season, especially of the goalkeeper Matthew Weeks, who only let in nine goals all year.

“Our ladies won in 2000 and they were strong for a few years after that, 2007 saw our first division as minor premiers and seconds premiers and 2008 was a big year with both our teams wining the grand final,” Nevell said.

“It’s been a dry spell since 2012 but we’ve managed to get into the top four in firsts and seconds and ladies but we haven’t cracked it to win the final.

Nevell said that between four-six years ago the club held a 30 year reunion involving up to 900 club members from its establishment in 1983.