The message isn’t getting through to motorists

SAFETY FIRST: Ian Sermon from the Callide Valley Driving School urges motorists to stop, turn their phones off and put them away where they can’t reach them before they get into the car and drive.

SAFETY FIRST: Ian Sermon from the Callide Valley Driving School urges motorists to stop, turn their phones off and put them away where they can’t reach them before they get into the car and drive.

WE SEE it all over the news when there is a fatal accident but the dangers around mobile phone use while at the wheel doesn’t seem to be sinking in.

Callide Valley Driving School instructor Ian Sermon said it was not only the young drivers who were guilty, it was also adults who he said were ‘shocking’ with their use of phones behind the wheel on our region’s roads.

“Most of us, how we learn is when s**t goes wrong, we make a mistake and we learn,” Mr Sermon said.

“We can tell them everything and they see all the graphic pictures on TV but that’s somebody else they say, not me.

“It’s not until it happens to them and, unfortunately, when it does happen they will be the graphic picture.”

Department of Transport and Main Roads data provided to RACQ revealed 27,490 motorists were busted using a handheld device while driving in Queensland during 2018 and 2019, with 4923 of those fines handed out in the Central region alone.

“I work in Moura at the mine and going to and from work most days you see people looking down at their phone screens on the highway and around town at the traffic lights,” Mr Sermon said.

“It’s when you have to do something to change direction and you don’t because your distracted by the phone is where things go wrong.

“It’s the biggest distraction in the car for kids, you see them walking down the street or riding a push bike on their phone even.

“Because they’ve grown up with the phone in their hands their instinctive response is to answer it.”

PUT IT AWAY: Ian Sermon from the Callide Valley Driving School says mobile phones are putting the lives of both younger and adult drivers at risk every day.

RACQ has declared now is the time to start the mobile phone detection camera trial, after the new figures showed a staggering number of drivers had been caught using their phones behind the wheel.

RACQ’s Lauren Ritchie said the dangers of distraction were well known and drivers were putting lives at risk by using their phone while driving.

“This data was recorded over a two-year period before tough new penalties were introduced on February 1 this year and is one of the reasons harsher fines were needed and the trial of mobile phone cameras was introduced,” Ms Ritchie said.

“The mobile phone cameras were due to be rolled out in April but delayed due to COVID-19, but now that the police have returned to regular enforcement, including mobile speed cameras and RBT operations, we believe it’s time the planned trial got under way.

“Now if you’re caught using your mobile phone illegally you will be fined $1000, and if caught twice in one year you’ll lose your licence,” she said.

Mr Sermon said all drivers should turn their phones off and put it on the back seat when they got behind the wheel.

He said having your smart phone connected with the car’s Bluetooth was still dangerous.

“If the phone rings driving along, there’s no difference between you talking on the phone when it’s plugged into the radio than when you pick it up and put it to your ear,” Mr Sermon said.

“What you’re doing is you’re changing your mindset from what you’re actually doing, you’re driving in automatic again and you're using your brain to talk to somebody.”