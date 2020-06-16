Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SAFETY FIRST: Ian Sermon from the Callide Valley Driving School urges motorists to stop, turn their phones off and put them away where they can’t reach them before they get into the car and drive.
SAFETY FIRST: Ian Sermon from the Callide Valley Driving School urges motorists to stop, turn their phones off and put them away where they can’t reach them before they get into the car and drive.
News

The message isn’t getting through to motorists

Aaron Goodwin
16th Jun 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WE SEE it all over the news when there is a fatal accident but the dangers around mobile phone use while at the wheel doesn’t seem to be sinking in.

Callide Valley Driving School instructor Ian Sermon said it was not only the young drivers who were guilty, it was also adults who he said were ‘shocking’ with their use of phones behind the wheel on our region’s roads.

“Most of us, how we learn is when s**t goes wrong, we make a mistake and we learn,” Mr Sermon said.

“We can tell them everything and they see all the graphic pictures on TV but that’s somebody else they say, not me.

“It’s not until it happens to them and, unfortunately, when it does happen they will be the graphic picture.”

Department of Transport and Main Roads data provided to RACQ revealed 27,490 motorists were busted using a handheld device while driving in Queensland during 2018 and 2019, with 4923 of those fines handed out in the Central region alone.

“I work in Moura at the mine and going to and from work most days you see people looking down at their phone screens on the highway and around town at the traffic lights,” Mr Sermon said.

“It’s when you have to do something to change direction and you don’t because your distracted by the phone is where things go wrong.

“It’s the biggest distraction in the car for kids, you see them walking down the street or riding a push bike on their phone even.

“Because they’ve grown up with the phone in their hands their instinctive response is to answer it.”

PUT IT AWAY: Ian Sermon from the Callide Valley Driving School says mobile phones are putting the lives of both younger and adult drivers at risk every day.
PUT IT AWAY: Ian Sermon from the Callide Valley Driving School says mobile phones are putting the lives of both younger and adult drivers at risk every day.

RACQ has declared now is the time to start the mobile phone detection camera trial, after the new figures showed a staggering number of drivers had been caught using their phones behind the wheel.

RACQ’s Lauren Ritchie said the dangers of distraction were well known and drivers were putting lives at risk by using their phone while driving.

“This data was recorded over a two-year period before tough new penalties were introduced on February 1 this year and is one of the reasons harsher fines were needed and the trial of mobile phone cameras was introduced,” Ms Ritchie said.

“The mobile phone cameras were due to be rolled out in April but delayed due to COVID-19, but now that the police have returned to regular enforcement, including mobile speed cameras and RBT operations, we believe it’s time the planned trial got under way.

“Now if you’re caught using your mobile phone illegally you will be fined $1000, and if caught twice in one year you’ll lose your licence,” she said.

Mr Sermon said all drivers should turn their phones off and put it on the back seat when they got behind the wheel.

He said having your smart phone connected with the car’s Bluetooth was still dangerous.

“If the phone rings driving along, there’s no difference between you talking on the phone when it’s plugged into the radio than when you pick it up and put it to your ear,” Mr Sermon said.

“What you’re doing is you’re changing your mindset from what you’re actually doing, you’re driving in automatic again and you're using your brain to talk to somebody.”

accidents car cra driving phones racq roads safety
Central Telegraph

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Town's youth encouraged to step into community support role

        premium_icon Town's youth encouraged to step into community support role

        News Banana Shire association calls on those with a passion for their town to volunteer their time to support it

        Business rejuvenated with a flood of clients through the door

        premium_icon Business rejuvenated with a flood of clients through the...

        News Rural massage therapist looks to take her business to the next level by adding to...

        VIRUS UPDATE: Zero new cases, funerals to change

        VIRUS UPDATE: Zero new cases, funerals to change

        Health Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk updates state on coronavirus