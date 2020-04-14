Support services bracing for added workload

GETTING READY: Mark Warnick, (with Betty Brennan) from the Banana Shire Support Centre anticipates finanical and mental heath pressures will mount in the coming months.

SUPPORT centres and counsellors across the region say it's only a matter of time before the general public really feel the sting of Covid-19 isolation.

Banana Shire Support Centre manager Mark Warnick said that although it's relatively business as normal, he anticipates as time goes on the pressure will begin to mount.

"The homelessness will likely increase, we have limited capacity to house people but we have funding to help put people in a caravan park," Mr Warnick said.

"For domestic violence, all trends point there will be an increase but it hasn't flown through at great numbers yet.

"There is some talk that issues are starting to show in the domestic violence space but we haven't had a direct increase at the moment."

Biloela based DrugARM counsellor Tina Jones said that Australians are resilient people and small communities are well equipped to deal with mental health problems from isolation.

"As a smaller community we tend to rally around each other which is an advantage," Mrs Jones said.

"If you watch the news and see larger cities and centres, they are feeling those mental health effects quicker.

"I speak to families in the bigger cities, they are feeling more alienated then we are where we have that sense of community."

Mrs Jones added that it's not just those already at risk who will feel the pinch in coming months but the general public as a whole.

"I'm not picking out domestic violence and homelessness, we are all feeling a sense of loss," Mrs Jones said.

"We are all grappling with the day-to-day changes and how resilient we are is a person-by-person case.

"So although it's business as normal at the moment, we will all feel the effects in the months after the pandemic."

Mr Warnick said he has been liaising and connecting residents who need additional support with Anglicare CQ and Centrelink Biloela.

"We've only had a couple of involvements with people who have lost their jobs because of the virus," Mr Warnick said.

"I thought we would get a few more cases but it may be the timing or the additional Centrelink payments and packages."

Mrs Jones is continuing with over the phone drug and alcohol counselling.

The Banana Shire Support Centre doors are shut but the services are continuing over the phone at 4992 3322.

If you or anyone you know need support contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.