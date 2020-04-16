The big issues sworn in council will tackle this term

YOUR TEAM: The new and returning Banana Shire councillors were sworn into office today.

TODAY at the Banana Shire Council chambers, the newly elected councillors were sworn into office as they prepare to tackle the big issues this term.

Families of the councillors packed into the chamber to watch the councillors each swear their oaths and sign their declaration of office.

Division 4 councillor Colin Semple was voted the new Deputy Mayor.

Mayor Nev Ferrier welcomed returning and new councillors to the table and highlighted tackling the Covid-19 pandemic will be a huge task for council.

“Even talking to you this morning I don’t think this will all ease up till winter,” Cr Ferrier said.

“I don’t think the government will do anything major until Anzac Day.

“I know $6 million of debt seems like a lot but in terms of council debt it’s virtually nothing

“We have over $20 million in the bank but some of that can go fairly quick of course.”

Fresh off their election campaigns, the new councillors heard Cr Ferrier point out that they shouldn’t expect to fulfil all their election projects and promises straight away.

“There’s over 20 business been closed by government direction in this shire and over 20 more that have been have closed,” Cr Ferrier said.

“You all have pet projects especially the three new councillors.

“You always say what they are to the community which is what happens in an election.

“When your elected and turn around there just might not be enough money flashed around.”

New Division 1 councillor John Ramsey said that he has a passion for working to a higher aesthetic appeal in the shire’s parks and gardens.

“Everyone has a level where they are at in life and they all need to be listened to,” Cr Ramsey said.

“Every issue needs to be tackled, there are priorities but everyone needs to be listened to and represented.

“We are lacking a little in our parks and gardens but it’s a matter of getting to know the other people on council in a business manner and how they want to work and how they do work.”

New Division 2 councillor Judy Pender is looking forward to the challenge of steering the shire through this pandemic and into the next term.

“We’ve got businesses that need help and people that don’t have jobs and it’s about how we can help turn this all around,” Cr Pender said.

“I want to try and keep the communication avenues open with the people in the shire so they know what’s going on, whether that’s through social media or the Central Telegraph.”

Cr Ferrier added that the shire has taken a big hit in tourism without potentially a 100 grey nomads camping along the Dawson River daily.

Council will meet for it’s first monthly meeting next Wednesday April 22 from 9am.