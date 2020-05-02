‘Terrifying’ Tyson stuns social media

Former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson was considered the 'Baddest Man on the Planet', with one video he showed why he still is.

Former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson was considered the 'Baddest Man on the Planet', with one video he showed why he still is.

There are three certainties in life. Death, taxes and Mike Tyson being absolutely terrifying.

The former heavyweight champion may be 53-years-old, but with one video upload he showed the entire world why he's still in consideration for the "Baddest Man on the Planet".

And also showed if he wanted to step back into the ring, he could do some serious damage with his lethal power and speed.

In a post to his social media channels, Tyson worked the pads and body bag of an individual that most people are glad wasn't them. The unbelievable clip left jaws across the planet on the floor.

"OH S***!!! Don't get me excited about this!!! Mike Tyson is ready for 12 rounds right now," UFC commentator Joe Rogan wrote.

"Jesus! Iron Mike has still got it at the ripe old age of 53. He's still absolutely terrifying. Those hooks to the body," boxing journalist Chisanga Malata tweeted.

"Mike Tyson is still absolutely terrifying," Sports Illustrated captioned the video.

"Mike Tyson at 53 years old is still scary," SportsCenter wrote.

Tyson wreaked havoc during his boxing career by putting opponents to sleep regularly thanks to the destructive power in both hands that went along with his blinding speed.

The scary clip comes after Tyson announced he was training for a stunning return to boxing amid plans to compete in four-round exhibition fights for charity.

Iron Mike last stepped inside the ring back in June 2005 where he was stopped by Kevin McBride in what proved to be the final bout of his professional career.

The 53-year-old claims to be in the best shape of his life.

The 'Baddest Man on the Planet' was crowned the youngest world champion ever, aged 20, and his illustrious 20-year career saw him knock out 44 of his 50 opponents.

His former trainer has even claimed that Iron Mike would still KO fellow American Deontay Wilder inside a minute if he trained for six weeks.

And it turns out Tyson has been getting fighting fit after he admitted he's undergoing cardio and boxing work to prepare for a return to the ring.

Mike Tyson is 53 and still ready to go a couple rounds 😳💯



(via @MikeTyson)pic.twitter.com/6OoVNT8i4z — FanSided (@FanSided) May 1, 2020

Speaking on an Instagram Live with rapper T.I. he said: "I've been hitting the mitts for the last week.

"That's been tough, my body is really jacked up and really sore from hitting the mitts.

"I've been working out, I've been trying to get in the ring, I think I'm going to box some exhibitions and get in shape.

"I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff.

"Some charity exhibitions, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected motherf****er like me.

"I do two hours on cardio, I do the bike and the treadmill for an hour, then I do some light weights, 300, 250 reps.

"Then I start my day with the boxing thing, I go in there and hit the mitts, 30 minutes, 25 minutes, start getting in better condition.

"I'm start to put those combinations together. I'm in pain, I feel like three guys kicked the s*** out of me."

- with Joe Brophy, The Sun

Originally published as 'Terrifying' Tyson stuns social media