Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Terri Irwin and Bindi Irwin stand together. Giraffe in the background Picture KATE BERRY
Terri Irwin and Bindi Irwin stand together. Giraffe in the background Picture KATE BERRY
Celebrity

Terri on Bindi’s wedding and US TV special screening

Tegan Annett
30th Apr 2020 3:30 PM | Updated: 4:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TERRI Irwin has opened up on her daughter's pandemic wedding, and the decision for the TV wedding special to air in the US before Australia.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's wedding was brought forward to March 25 ahead of the introduction of new wedding restrictions due to Covid-19.

"There's some amazing people in the community," Terri said.

"Like saying to the woman baking the cake that you don't have three days, you have this morning.

"We all worked together … it was just spectacular."

Robert walked Bindi down the aisle at Australia Zoo with one of the zoo's koalas, Brandy.

She said the wedding special aired in the United States first, similarly to late husband Steve's Crocodile Hunter series, because Animal Planet's headquarters are in the US.

The special will be aired in Australia from May 23.

"Animal Planet's headquarters are in the United States … it will be coming to Australia on May 23," she said.

"We're really excited to share that with Australia."

More Stories

australia zoo wedding bindi irwin wedding covid-19 restrictions terri irwin
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full list: Jobs boom as Qld shares in $50m

        premium_icon Full list: Jobs boom as Qld shares in $50m

        Employment Nearly 550 jobs will be generated in Queensland as the Federal Government injects $50 million into hundreds of manufacturing projects across the country.

        Mobile lung tests for mineworkers a step closer

        premium_icon Mobile lung tests for mineworkers a step closer

        Health The service is important to make sure current and retiredmineworkers don’t miss out...

        Central Queensland mine death prompts industry warning

        premium_icon Central Queensland mine death prompts industry warning

        Business Jack Gerdes was crushed to death at work

        Freight routes take another step towards ROSI future

        premium_icon Freight routes take another step towards ROSI future

        News Strengthening of high priority sections of poor and failing pavements between...