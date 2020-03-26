Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
MEDICAL EMERGENCY: Paramedics treated the patient at the scene before the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter arrived. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
MEDICAL EMERGENCY: Paramedics treated the patient at the scene before the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter arrived. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Teen burned in petrol explosion, airlifted to hospital

by Laura Blackmore
25th Mar 2020 5:03 PM | Updated: 26th Mar 2020 4:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a teenage boy to hospital after he was seriously burned this morning.

The rescue chopper was called to the scene south of Nanango just after 10.30am.

The boy was allegedly helping a friend clear their garden on a private property earlier in the morning.

The patient was reportedly trying to set green waste on fire when the petrol he was using as an accelerant exploded.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics initially treated the boy for second degree burns to the front of his body before the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter arrived.

He was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

nanango community nanango petrol explosion racq lifeflight helicopter
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Biloela estate agents respond to government virus crackdown

        premium_icon Biloela estate agents respond to government virus crackdown

        News Real estate adjusts to the banning of auctions and open house inspections

        Coronavirus in Queensland: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus in Queensland: all you need to know today

        News Queensland shuts its borders, spike in cases continues

        Where Qld’s coronavirus cases have been detected

        premium_icon Where Qld’s coronavirus cases have been detected

        Health Qld COVID-19 hot spots – Where are they?

        When we’ll be confined to our homes

        premium_icon When we’ll be confined to our homes

        News The point at which Italian-style home lockdowns will be considered has been...