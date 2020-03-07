Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A taxi driver was allegedly assaulted in Sarina last night. Picture: contributed.
A taxi driver was allegedly assaulted in Sarina last night. Picture: contributed.
Crime

Taxi driver fighting for life after alleged assault

Rainee Shepperson
7th Mar 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 12:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TAXI driver is fighting for life after an alleged assault in Sarina last night.

The 62-year-old man has injuries to the right side of his chest and is in a critical condition.

He was taken to Mackay Base Hospital about 6.30pm.

Paramedics were called to a location on Brewers Road, Sarina after a motorist noticed a taxi had crashed into a power pole.

Police are now appealing for anyone who saw the taxi, used a taxi in Sarina before 6pm or who has relevant dashcam footage to phone them.

Phone policelink on 131444 and quote reference number QP2000472685.

mackay assault mackay crime mackay police sarina assault
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Transfer station becoming a real dumping ground

        premium_icon Transfer station becoming a real dumping ground

        News Residents express their frustration over the maintenance and care of a Banana Shire waste transfer station

        Two years of detention takes toll on family

        premium_icon Two years of detention takes toll on family

        News THE toll prolonged detention has had on a Biloela family is showing

        New business a proud highlight

        premium_icon New business a proud highlight

        News Beauty therapist under spotlight

        Brand new hands-on experience for young fishers

        premium_icon Brand new hands-on experience for young fishers

        News Next generation of fishers to learn valuable lessons to maintain the sustainability...