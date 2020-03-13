Taroom publicans enter a new chapter

DEPARTING Leichhardt Hotel publicans Scott and Kasey Ayre have no regrets and have loved every minute of their time spent in Taroom.

Since taking the lease over seven years ago, they have put their own spin on the place and welcomed the support of the community.

Now, with a baby on the way, the Ayres are leaving the publican life behind to raise a family.

“It’s the best town we’ve ever lived in and one of the best towns going around,” Mr Ayre said.

“Everyone is your mate, we all get on and everyone supports whatever event is going on.

“The local crowd is a great mob and we never have any trouble in this pub and has a good time.”

Mr Ayre is originally from the Hunter Valley and his wife Mt Isa.

Seven years ago Mr Ayre was running a trucking company but he and his wife both agreed that the Leichhardt Hotel was a great option.

“My father in-law decided to purchase the lease on the hotel and we decided to come up and run it for him

“It’s always been a great town and we knew that heading in.

“We knew the people were friendly around the district and it was a happy place to settle down.”

Now with the lease running out on March 22, the Ayres will stay on until a new vendor takes over, per an agreement with the landlord, a lease which Mr Ayre said had great potential.

“Being a one pub town and the only bottle shop it’s the turnover that’s big,” Mr Ayre said.

“That's why we came here because it’s a one pub town.

“It’s a great 30 year lease and it won’t cost a lot of money to get started.”

Mr Ayre said he was taken aback by the support the Taroom community threw behind his hotel and events in the wider community.

“It’s one of those towns where you put a band or a DJ on and everyone comes,” Mr Ayre said.

“Australia Day this year, we had some free kegs and food for the whole day.

“It was a great day and it was lucky that it rained because everyone came in and forgot about feeding the cows for the day.”

Business at the Leichhardt Hotel will continue to runs as usual as a new vendor is sought.

All inquiries for the lease should be made to Ray White Commercial Toowoomba.