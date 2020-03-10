Taroom duo hunt state championship crown

ELITE ACCESS: Kobi and Callie Symes were taught by Commomwealth Games athlete Hannah Joye in Brisbane last month ahead of the State Championship this week.

KOBI (10) and Callie (8) Symes share not only a passion for sport but also a taste for success in the arena.

The Taroom brother and sister will represent the Biloela Little Athletics Club in the State Championships at the Queensland Sport & Athletics Centre (QSAC) in Brisbane. (March 13-15)

Mother Ally said Kobi will compete in five events, (11yrs, 100m, 200m, 80m hurdle and long jump) and Callie will compete in the 9yrs long jump.

“To be given the chance to compete at a level like this is great for the kids,” Symes said.

“For us being in Taroom we don’t have the access to coaches and facilities that people in the city do.

“To get to this level is a great achievement in itself.”

Both Kobi and Callie admitted they were a bit nervous heading into the state championship.

“I want to achieve some PBs and have fun,” Kobi said.

“I am close with my sister and she’s always fun to play with.”

Callie said she wanted to have fun and enjoy being at the state championship with her brother.

“My brother is always looking out for me,” Callie said.

“I’m nervous but I can’t wait.”

Both ‘mad’ on sports, Kobi and Callie are both club swimmers with Kobi also preparing for soccer and football season and Callie getting stuck into gymnastics and netball as well.

“Callie is full on, she doesn’t stop or slow down,” Symes said.

“She does what she wants and thinks about it later.

“Kobi is more laid back and assesses situations more than Callie.

“Callie does follow Kobi into sport quite a bit which is good to have the kids playing sport because it’s so beneficial for them.”

Kobi and Callie achieved their state qualifying times at a regional tournament in Rockhampton last year.

“This is Callie’s first time at the State Championship since she is competing in the youngest entry age bracket,” Symes said.

“Kobi competed at states in Townsville last year.

“The two are hoping to improve on their personal bests.”

Symes said that, during the season with the Biloela Little Athletics Club, they tried to make the trip to Biloela every weekend so Kobi and Callide could compete and train with their fellow club members.

“It’s hard for the Biloela Little Athletics Club being a winter club and a lot of the others are summer clubs so they are finishing off their season where we are having six months off before states,” Symes said.

“We don’t mind making the trip in because the kids love it and to give them this opportunity is good.

“We would have to drive two hours either way to the closest town that offers little athletics which are Biloela, Moura, Chinchilla and Roma.”

At the State Championship, Kobi will compete in two events on Friday afternoon then one a piece on Saturday and Sunday with Callie competing in long jump on Saturday.