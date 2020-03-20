Swipe cards to be trialled at transfer station

SWIPE IN: Residents in the Jambin community will be part of a swipe card or pin access trial at the Jambin transfer station.

AT WEDNESDAY’S meeting, the Banana Shire Council moved to approve the implementation of swipe card or pin pad access to the Jambin Transfer Station over a trial period.

The ruling comes after council completed a research feasibility project into providing the public with keyed access to the Cracow Landfill and swipe access to the Jambin transfer station.

Council CEO Tom Upton said one of the reasons this project had been developed was to combat the challenge of illegal dumpings at council’s waste facilities.

“The biggest challenge we have is illegal dumping and what we do have at Wowan and Baralaba is people from Rockhampton and Mt Morgan coming out and dumping,” Mr Upton said.

“Because we are now accountable for the waste that’s there, we are paying a levy on some of that waste.

“We need to make sure people who are dumping there are contributing to that levy cost.”

Council will also expand the scope of the feasibility study to explore the possibility of swipe card or pin pad access to all sties in the Banana Shire.

Mr Upton said council had purchased the software necessary for swipe card and pin pad access.

He also said council would take the results of a trial at Jambin back to council and then a decision would be made on a full rollout across the shire.

“The idea is that we will install a swipe car or pin pad access at Jambin and what that will do is give the community 24/7 access to the tip but it will meet our exclusion requirements for people that shouldn’t be there,” Mr Upton.

“I would think we would have a fair idea in six months time if the project will work.

“We have some tips that are manned full time and they will stay full time, this is aimed at the smaller tips where it's expensive for us to man it relative to the amount of waste that’s dumped there.”



The implementation will see the installation of hardware and civil works, such as poles, driver control station, access gates for automation, CCTV cameras and cloud database technologies.

A full costing would need to be completed but it is estimated the implementation of swipe card access would see an investment of $75,000 per site.

Mr Upton said the trial at Jambin would not go ahead until the erection of new fencing was complete but he estimated the trial should get under way in two to three months’ time.