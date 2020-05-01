Sweet smelling success for business

THE gift of flowers has taken on new significance since COVID-19 restrictions have prevented family and friends from connecting face-to-face.

For Biloela Florist Chris Gunnourie it has meant her business has become “incredibly busy” and changed the way she sees her role.

“I never thought of myself as an essential service,” she said.

“You’re working with people’s emotions. This time is an emotional time. People can do something for their friends by sending them a small gift.

“They’re still doing something to help that person. People have learnt to send flowers again. People are doing nice things to help other people get through this.”

Mrs Gunnourie said sending flowers for birthdays and funerals had grown in popularity.

“For birthdays, especially for aged birthdays, friends can’t visit and give gifts themselves,” she said. “We can do contactless deliveries.”

With attendances at funerals restricted, friends and family members are choosing to send flowers to demonstrate that person is in their thoughts.

Mrs Gunnourie said before the coronavirus restrictions were put in place her business had been very quiet but in the past few weeks she had reinvented her business to serve the needs of the community.

In addition to flowers Biloela Florist has a range of gifts and hampers and all items are available for delivery.

With Mother’s Day coming up Mrs Gunnourie expects the demand for service will further increase.

She said as international deliveries of flowers had been cut under current restrictions some flowers were in short supply.

“It’s fantastic we’re using all Australian grown products,” she said. “Normally there’s a lot of international flowers supplied.”

As a result roses, carnations and Australian wildflowers are among those in scarce supply.

Mrs Gunnourie is encouraging people who want to send flowers this Mother’s Day to put their orders in early and she will place the orders with her suppliers.

Phone Biloela Florist on 4992 2720.