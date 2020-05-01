‘Sweaty selfies’ keeping people active

WHEN COVID-19 restrictions shut down gyms, Biloela Fitness owners Kym and Brett Perry searched for a way to keep their business running and their members motivated at home.

“We couldn’t sit on our hands and do nothing,” Ms Perry said.

The couple are meeting the challenge and learning along the way.

“It’s totally different to the gym lifestyle. You’re having to transfer your business online,” Ms Perry said.

They discovered their members weren’t motivated to work out at home.

They were missing the group interaction and guidance from their instructors.

Mr Perry said the couple launched a daily challenge for their members online.

“It’s just about involving people, keeping people active,” he said.

They asked people to send in a “sweaty selfie” taken of themselves after exercising and have been blown away by the response.

Members of all ages have sent in their sweaty selfies and the images have been shared online.

The couple said, with everyone stuck at home, the shared photos provided a way to interact in a fun, non-judgemental way.

They have introduced a points system where people gain points for different activities, including posting a sweaty selfie or going for a ride on their bikes. Members can win small prizes courtesy of local businesses and that has further enticed participants.

“Some people are getting their kids involved as well and it’s good to see so many people out there walking and riding their bikes,” Ms Perry said.

While delving into the online space has been new for many people, Ms Perry said the restrictions had encouraged them to go with it.

The Perrys have thrown themselves into it.

They have created routines on an online exercise “Trainerize” app providing people with easy to follow exercise routines and this Friday will be hosting a trivia night online.

Last week they launched a “28 day iso challenge” designed for fitness, fun and keeping one another motivated and moving during the isolation period.

Coming up will be online zoom workouts using the popular video conferencing tool.

“Through the app people will be able to work out at home while they watch us and see each other’s faces,” Ms Perry said.

For more information visit Biloela Fitness on Facebook.