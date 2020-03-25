Sweating up a storm under house arrest

ROW ROW: Shane and Roanne Beahan from Crossfit Grunt have devised an online program to keep engaging with members while their doors remain shut.

THE PROSPECT of being a self-isolated for a 'gym junkie' sounds incredibly frustrating.

Crossfit Grunt owner Shane Beahan has been preparing for the eventual closing down of gyms around Australia for weeks with the launching of his online workout program.

It follows on from the PM's announcement to close the doors of all gyms around Australia Sunday night.

Mr Beahan said through the use of Zoom and Facebook, he will deliver daily video workouts and possibly a nutritional program in the future as Australia goes further into lockdown from Covid-19.

"We are creating a virtual meeting and doing the class workouts with each other.

"We can prearrange the videos and give basic equipment to members, dumbbells and kettlebells etc."

Mr Beahan said in this ever changing landscape, he aims to keep class times and routines as similar as possible in a bid to keep up healthy habits for members who now can't access the gym or who may be possibly self-isolated.

PUSH FORWARD: Kymberly and Brett Perry at Biloela Fitness wasted no time in wanting to provide a service for their members.

"We are trying to keep things similar and keep people out of bad habits if the country goes into lockdown," Mr Beahan said.

"This includes day drinking and eating excessive food at the wrong time so we will have nutritional challenges and other content to keep people engaged and stimulated to keep the demons at bay.

"It's not a new business, there's been virtual coaching happening over the world but it is new for us."

Down the road at Biloela Fitness, Kymberly and Brett Perry were devastated by the news Sunday night but they immediately worked to put together home workouts for their members.

Mrs Perry said her and her husband will provide a workout option everyday of the week on Facebook and will include videos and photos to help normalise workouts as much as possible.

"So many people love going to the gym and depend on it, it's part of their daily routine and big for their mental health," Mrs Perry said.

"Some of the days I will suggest to get outside for a run or walk because you don't want to be couped up in the house everyday.

"By posting videos of Brett and I doing workouts and exercises, it will help members use what limited equipment they may have."

This week, Mrs Perry has allowed members of the online home workout program to borrow a couple of items from the gym to help them along.

"I've also encouraged people to post photos and videos of them working out on our Facebook page," Mrs Perry said.

"This will keep each other motivated and maintain the feeling of being part of a group.

"We have roughly 20 members taking part so far and I think we will get more as we go."

Mr Behan said he can't thank his members enough for the support he has received from them already.

"We will see some cancel just because they will have their own difficulties and challenges in this period," Mr Beahan said.

"Financially we will think that our community will support us enough so we can reopen after the isolation."