Surge in bag drops keeping scheme alive

DROP OFF: Biloela Transfer Station operators like Ian Williamson and Greg Fletcher count up and process your containers for change for payment.

THE region is being kept green and clean, thanks to the continued recycling efforts of the community.

Residents in the Biloela area have adapted to the new procedures for the Containers for Change scheme brought about by coronavirus.

Biloela Transfer Station contract manager Rob Stapleton said there had been a 15-20 per cent increase in bag drops under the Containers for Change scheme.

Mr Singleton said the community had adjusted to the new protocols and as a result the increased rate of bag drops was making up for the recycling that would typically occur through contact with transfer station staff.

“It’s a case of bring your bag with your Scheme ID labelled, drop them in the box, we count it, process them, pay the money into your account and it saves that interaction,” Mr Singleton said.

“Container Exchange (COEX) has encouraged us since February-March to push the operation of the bag drop system to keep the scheme operating and the cash flow happening.”

Mr Singleton added that Biloela had grasped the existing opportunity to do bag drop offs and continue recycling comparatively with the rest of the state.

“I think the program would have kept running but I do believe when you look around Central Queensland, a lot of sites did shut down with their cash bags and paying cash for containers,” he said.

“It didn’t have a massive impact in Biloela because we haven’t been a hot spot for the virus but if that happened then stronger measures would have been put into place and had an effect on our operation in Biloela.

“From what I understand when we talk to COXED, across Queensland its roughly 60 per cent of return as opposed to purchases of containers.

“I think Biloela is just shy of that average, from that point of view as a region, by and large we are running on par with the rest of the state.”

COEX spokesman Adam Nicholson said Queensland recyclers had adapted to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions with a surge in new Containers for Change scheme ID registrations and an increase in contactless options, such as bag drops.

“The network’s operators depots had increased the number of bag drops in order to assist customers looking to minimise person-to-person contact,” Mr Nicholson said.

“The positive response to COVID-19 restrictions from our customers and operators has meant the scheme can continue to operate and that’s been welcome news for the many individual collectors and charities, who rely on the income generated through the scheme.

“As you’d expect, our customers are recycling in slightly different ways – our commercial volumes are down due to the closure of events and venues but, at the same time, we’ve seen a spike in new scheme IDs and more customers choosing to use bag drops.”

Mr Nicholson said the Queensland scheme’s monthly volume had grown from 85 million in March 2019 to 115 million in 2020.

The scheme’s April 2020 (87 million) volumes were also bigger than 2019 (84 million) despite more than 50 sites across the state being temporarily suspended due to region or community-wide coronavirus lockdowns.

Mr Nicholson said a bag drop was a container refund point where a customer could deposit bags of eligible containers in a bin, cage or “pod” to be counted later.

Customers label each bag with their unique scheme ID so that when the containers are counted their refund is transferred directly into their account via electronic funds transfer.