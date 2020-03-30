Support for veterans: Mates4Mates services now online

HELP HERE: Mates4Mates is urging Australian veterans to reach out for support through the COVID-19 crisis.

HELP HERE: Mates4Mates is urging Australian veterans to reach out for support through the COVID-19 crisis.

MATES4Mates is urging Australian veterans to reach out for support through the COVID-19 crisis, with all psychology and exercise physiology services now available via telehealth.

Mates4Mates provides support and rehabilitation services to current and ex-serving defence force members impacted by service-related injuries, and their families.

With the Mates4Mates Family Recovery Centres now closed, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the charity has launched its services online to ensure eligible veterans still have access to vital support.

With the transition to telehealth, more veterans, including those living in remote areas, will now be able to access much-needed support.

Mates4Mates CEO Troy Watson said telehealth services would remain in place permanently for those who are eligible, even when the centres reopened.

“The wellbeing of the veteran community is our key priority right now as we navigate through the uncertainty of this crisis,” Mr Watson said.

“Those who are already dealing with serious mental health issues and physical injuries are at risk of becoming severely isolated and providing ongoing access to support is critical.

“All our psychology and exercise physiology appointments are now accessible via telehealth with a GP referral. If you are a veteran with a service-related injury, or a family member, and need support, please reach out.”

Mates4Mates psychology services manager Georgia Ash said making services more accessible would help support those in vulnerable positions.

“Improving accessibility of services is going to play an important role in maintaining the wellbeing of the veteran community in the long-term,” Ms Ash said.

“Everyone can also take small actions to make a difference and reach out to those they know in the veteran community via social media or phone to help reduce isolation.”

Resources and blogs will be added to the Mates4Mates website regularly to help support people through this time.

In addition, Mates4Mates is preparing to hold regular social connection activities online.

Visit www.mates4mates.org to find out more, or phone 1300 462 837 to inquire about accessing services via telehealth. GP referrals are required for eligible clients.