Video sparks support for cop charged over Floyd death

A video of one of the former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's murder being confronted at supermarket has elicited a surprising response from viewers.

J Alexander Kueng, 26, is one of the officers charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for their roles in Floyd's arrest before he died.

He was released Hennepin County Jail in Minnesota on Friday night on $750,000 ($A1.09m) bail.

The former cop was shopping at supermarket chain Cub Foods in Plymouth, Minnesota when he was confronted by a furious shopper who recorded their interaction.

In the now-viral video, which was posted online by a user who identified the shopper as their sister, the woman accuses Kueng off killing Floyd "in cold blood".

J Alexander Kueng was confronted in a supermarket after being released on bail. Picture: jk3rd_/Twitter

Throughout the interaction the woman follows Kueng to the register, telling him he is "lucky" his address isn't public knowledge and saying he should be "locked up".

The video was shared to news.com.au's Facebook page yesterday and attracted thousands of comments, with many viewers defending Kueng and criticising the shopper for her actions.

"What happened to George Floyd was a travesty, and due to his role in his death this former police officer of the Minneapolis police department has been terminated and charged for his part in all of this," one user wrote.

"He's posted a hefty bail that has been imposed by the court and is still presumed innocent until proven guilty. In no shape, form, or fashion should he be shunned and persecuted publicly until he has received his right to a fair and impartial jury."

"I feel like she was posting this thinking and hoping she would become famous and every one would agree with her, instead she has just made a massive fool of herself for harassing him in public," another wrote.

George Floyd died after ex-cop Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck during his arrest. Picture: Offices of Ben Crump Law

Other people noted that Kueng had only been on the force for a few days when Floyd was killed in Minneapolis last month.

He was filmed helping to restrain the 46-year-old man while his supervisor, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

"This is hideous. He was on his 3rd shift. Should he have spoken up? - yeah - but I'd wager 90 per cent of people on their third shift would be too scared & uncomfortable to fight their training officer. It's awful the way George Floyd died but I don't put the blame on this guy. I put it on the training officer," one viewer wrote.

Another added: "She should get done for harassment. If she knew the facts of the case, that he was in his first week on the job and it was the boss that had the knee on the guy … How many new recruits would actually question a senior officer on what they are doing … We don't know what was going through his mind while it happened, so let the courts do their job."

Floyd was killed on May 25 in Minneapolis after being arrested for allegedly using a counterfeit bill.

Footage of his arrest was widely circulated online, showing Floyd begging for air as former officer Chauvin knelt on his neck.

Floyd's death sparked mass protests and riots across the US, which quickly resulted in demonstrations being held around the world calling for an end to racism and police brutality.

Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. He is being held at the Ramsey County Jail on $1 million ($A1.4m) bond.

The three other officers involved in the arrest, J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, were later charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

All four men have been fired.

Derek Chauvin (L), J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao (R) have been charged following Floyd’s death. Picture: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/AP

The authorities' medical examiner found Floyd was killed by homicide, but his death was impacted by other underlying conditions. These include high blood pressure and recent use of illicit drugs.

But an independent autopsy ordered by the family reached a different conclusion, finding air flow to his brain had been cut by pressure placed on both his neck and body, causing him to die from mechanical asphyxia.

The state has launched a sweeping inquiry into the Minneapolis Police Department following Floyd's death.

Originally published as Support for cop charged over Floyd death