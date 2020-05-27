Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A usually quiet suburb has been rocked by another death after a woman’s body was found this morning, with police investigations continuing.
A usually quiet suburb has been rocked by another death after a woman’s body was found this morning, with police investigations continuing.
Crime

Suburb rocked again after woman’s body found

by Brayden Heslehurst
27th May 2020 2:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A USUALLY quiet suburb south of Brisbane has been rocked by another death after a woman's body was found this morning.

Police are investigating after the death of a 36-year-old woman after her body was found inside a house on Francoise St in Eagleby at 7.45am.

A crime scene has been established in order for police to determine the cause of death with investigations continuing.

The death is the third in Eagleby in the past three months after two bodies were found in Curlew Cres within two months of each other.

Originally published as Suburb rocked again after woman's body found

crime death police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Still to this day we get what you could call subtle racism’

        premium_icon ‘Still to this day we get what you could call subtle racism’

        News Wulli Wulli people set education as the priority for young Australians during National Reconciliation Week

        Virus number that will worry authorities

        Virus number that will worry authorities

        News There is one statistic that could cause concern

        Speed limit change for the Dawson Highway

        premium_icon Speed limit change for the Dawson Highway

        News A review of the speed limit was undertaken by the local Speed Management...

        Border trade-off: What Premier’s willing to offer

        premium_icon Border trade-off: What Premier’s willing to offer

        Business A “stressed” Annastacia Palaszczuk has faced business leaders