Students share GRIP conference experience

HEAD ON: Taroom State School’s year 6s at the GRIP Leadership Conference in Toowoomba.

THE year 6 cohort of Taroom State School have armed themselves with the leadership skills they need to lead from the front.

The class with their teacher Keryn Welsh, travelled to the 2020 GRIP Leadership Conference in Toowoomba last week. (February 26)

The students participated in a series of interactive activities and programs which aimed at educating and building students with the GRIP skills, generosity, respect, integrity and people.

“The theme of the conference was to ‘Lead the Way’ – how to be proactive in helping others and take action to bring ideas to life in our school community,” Mrs Welsh said.

“The GRIP pillars are aligned perfectly to our school rules, safety, respect and learning.

“Students were also taught you don’t need a badge to lead, it’s about showing the way and you can do that in any capacity.”

Taroom students Makayla Little and Maisie Hay shared what they enjoyed most and learned at the conference.

“I really enjoyed going up on stage doing invisible skipping with students from other schools,” Ms Little said.

“My favourite part of the conference was the ‘Loud Noise Boys’ because they were energetic and kept us motivated.

“I learnt how to come back to my school and be a better leader with my peers”.

“The GRIP experience was awesome,” Ms Hay said.

“I learnt that you can use your talents to make ideas happen; they don’t have to cost money and everyone can be involved”.

One of Taroom State School’s students, Isobel Welsh, won the ‘Marvellous Qualities’ challenge which focused on looking to others for help in ‘Leading the Way’.

HANDS UP: Mrs Welsh said the GRIP Leadership Conference was an amazing trip for her students who didn’t stop smiling.

Taroom State School nominated to be a part of the conference and Mrs Welsh said it’s an opportunity for all her students to now step up and be school leaders.

“We have six students in year 6 who hold official positions as junior school leaders but we have another 10 who are looking for opportunities to be a leader as well,” Mrs Welsh said.

“The GRIP conference has empowered the entire year 6 cohort with confidence in knowing how to lead because they don’t often get opportunities outside of student council to practise being a leader.

“For them to meet other year 6 students is incredibly beneficial.

“When we ask our students to brainstorm ways to improve our school and student wellbeing they run out of ideas quickly.

“After talking with over 400 other students from at least 50 different schools, they came back with pages of ideas.”

In their inaugural participation at the GRIP conference, Taroom’s year 6 cohort enjoyed shopping at Grand Central Shopping Centre in Toowoomba, the Cobb & Co Museum and Tenpin Bowling the day before the conference.

Moving forward Mrs Welsh said that problem solving will be one of the areas of focus in preparing the students for high school next year.

“Teaching them to have a go at solving a problem and using the people around them to help with that,” Mrs Welsh said.

“Letting the students know they are not alone, there’s a team of us and it’s a big step going from one classroom and teacher to having to be independent and organised.

“Fine-tuning their problem solving skills will enhance their wellbeing and in turn, their high school experience.”