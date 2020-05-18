Strengthening the mental health of rural Australians

RURAL HEALTH: Neuro Linguistic Programming coach Leon Christiansen has battled his own demons and now is keen to help remote Aussies with their battles.

A BANANA Shire mental health coach and business owner has helped launch an online platform to connect rural and remote Australians and tackle their mental health issues.

Neuro Linguistic Programming coach Leon Christiansen has started the Rural Resilience Tribe, a Facebook group allowing rural and remote Australians a chance to network, collaborate and link with the services they may need to tackle any mental health issues.

Mr Christiansen said the goal was to build a massive presence of a team of coaches that people in rural and regional Australia could reach out to who had the tools to get results.

“Sometimes people don't want to make the change because it’s too scary, takes too much courage or there’s secondary gain from having a problem,” Mr Christiansen said.

“This is somewhere where people can collaborate, share their story and speak up.

“Over time this will be a group that can help people feel safe and where they can find people who can offer their services.”

Mr Christiansen said he had partnered with Trent Shaw, master coach at the Team Resilience Group, along with a variety of other health coaches in this project with plans to hold workshops and weekend retreats once life returned to more normality during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking the time and putting in the effort to work on yourself and your problems was one of the hardest things you could ever do, Mr Christiansen said.

He said farmers and rural Australians particularly found it difficult to redesign their identity when traumatic events and accidents, for example, forced them to do so.

“I’ve been through multiple crashes, broken my back and ruptured my bowel in crashes and I’ve had some dark times where I needed to redesign my identity and I think having to redesign kills a lot of rural people,” Mr Christiansen said.

“If they’re not capable of doing something they are used to and it's been their lifelong career and they lose it, they are screwed.

“They don’t realise they can reshape that form into a different way of getting joy and helping others.

“For many years rural women and men were told to toughen up and get on with it, and people did that successfully, but it caused other issues like drugs and alcoholism.

“When you suppress anything, I call it putting a spring back in the box, half the time the box will explode.”

The group has 253 members currently and Mr Christiansen encouraged any rural or remote Australians having a hard time to join the group or get in touch with him on Facebook at Leon Christiansen Coach or online at https://www.leonchristiansen.com.au/.

If you or anyone you know need support contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.