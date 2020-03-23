Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rolf Light calls on the Queensland Premier to suspend the Local Government elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rolf Light calls on the Queensland Premier to suspend the Local Government elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health

Stop this election: Councillor’s call to Premier

BRENDAN BOWERS
23rd Mar 2020 1:08 PM | Updated: 3:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OUTGOING Fraser Coast councillor Rolf Light has called on Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to consider suspending or cancelling the upcoming Local Government elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He emphasised he was not speaking on behalf of the council and this was his personal opinion on what should happen to remain consistent with other restrictions in place.

'I don't believe the message is consistent with a number of different retail businesses and government buildings closing," he said.

Cr Light believes there is a definite risk to the community.

"I am asking the premier and the government to review that status."

More Stories

Show More
annastacia palasczuk council election 2020 editors picks fraser coast qld
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Cocky just made everybody happy’

        premium_icon ‘Cocky just made everybody happy’

        News Owner farewells a pet cockatoo that was treasured by his family and locals alike

        Queenslanders told ‘stay in your suburb’

        Queenslanders told ‘stay in your suburb’

        Health but by-elections and council elections will still go ahead

        QLD teachers ‘thrown under bus’ by school closure stance

        premium_icon QLD teachers ‘thrown under bus’ by school closure stance

        Education Queensland teachers say they are being ‘thrown under the bus’

        Confusion over PM's school call as states break ranks

        Confusion over PM's school call as states break ranks

        Education The Education Minister denied that the conflicting messages