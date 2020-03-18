Stolen car crashes in centre of NQ town, one in hospital

A child has been arrested following a crash involving a stolen car in Ingham. Picture: Alix Sweeney

An Ingham man was T-boned at an estimated 120 kilometers-an-hour by an allegedly stolen vehicle driven by teenagers on a North Queensland crime spree, sparking an intense man-hunt in the small Hinchinbrook town last night.

The story has gone viral on social media, with residents of the small town firmly advised to lock their homes as police hunt for at least two, possibly three, youths still on the run.

Ingham man Cameron James, the sole occupant of the vehicle that was struck, said he was lucky to be alive after the horrendous impact that temporarily shut down the Bruce Highway running through the centre of the North Queensland town.

"It was lucky I had a good car, a Holden Colorado, but apparently they don't make them anymore."

Speaking to the Herbert River Express with his wife holding her 12-month-old child after the accident. Mr James, who shoes horses, said he was driving to Woolworths to buy infant formula when he was "T-boned by old mate who was driving at 120kmh, at least," he said.

"It just pushed me around Ingham still I was sitting up here on the gutter right here."

Mr James said there were four in the vehicle, two of whom ran off and escaped and a third who was chased down.

"This guy here (pointing to a man at the Lee's Hotel) just ran down and caught it," referring to a girl, aged about 15.

It is understood a fourth person in the allegedly stolen vehicle has been taken to Ingham Hospital.

Mrs James said she had been told that there were two allegedly stolen cars, both taken from Mackay.

"They stole fuel all the way till here and there was another vehicle traveling with them; they've found the other vehicle but not the other people, they've dumped the other vehicle.

Mr James said there were at least three or four in the vehicle that struck him, but it was unknown how many others were in the following car "that was stolen at the same time in Mackay".

An Ingham Police liaison officer confirmed that a police hunt was underway.

A person has been taken to hospital following a high-speed crash involving a stolen car.

A girl is apprehended by police following a crash involving a stolen car in Ingham.

Emergency services were called to the centre of Ingham shortly after 7pm when two cars collided. It is understood one of the cars was stolen and had juveniles inside.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a person from inside the suspected stolen car was taken to Ingham Hospital with minor injuries.

She said paramedics were tasked to the crash at the intersection of Lannercost St and Townsville Rd, near Lees Hotel.

It is understood one child has been arrested while another two are on the run.