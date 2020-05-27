‘Still to this day we get what you could call subtle racism’

Wiradjuri Mardiagan man Wayne Martin wants to see more education in the classrooms on the history of indigenous Australians.

Wiradjuri Mardiagan man Wayne Martin wants to see more education in the classrooms on the history of indigenous Australians.

HELEN Dodd says there is no better title she holds than being a proud Wulli Wulli woman.

Today marks the first day of National Reconciliation Week (May 27-June 3), an Australia wide campaign focused on strengthening relationships between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and non-indigenous peoples, for the benefit of all Australians.

Formerly of Theodore, the ancestral home of the Wulli Wulli tribe, Mrs Dodd said education was the key in reconnecting all Australians this reconciliation week.

"We have an amazing history but a lot of it is not acknowledged," Mrs Dodd said.

"It's about bringing people together and sharing our culture and educating people.

"We take people back home to Wulli Wulli land and let them experience how we grew up, there's nothing like it.

"Camping, fishing and whenever a new bub is born we take it home and dip it in the Dawson River."

The Wulli Wulli tribe call just under 5500 square kilometres home which includes the towns of Theodore, Cracow, pastoral properties, Precipice and Isla Gorge National Parks, State Forests and sections of the Dawson River.

Wayne and Danielle Martin of Theodore hope to put cultural education sessions into full swing as part of their art business, Ngurambang Cultural Education and Aboriginal Art.

"We want to take non-indigenous Australians out to the bush and show them our love and care for the land," Mr Martin said.

"That's one way to make the non-indigenous people understand how we love and care for the land.

"We want them to connect with the land like we do so they better understand who we are and so they can work with us in a respectful way."

Mrs Martin said while strides have been made from the Stolen Generation to today in relations between indigenous and non-indigenous Australians, more improvement is needed through collaboration and reconciliation.

"We still face those barriers from those bad times," Mrs Martin said.

"We talk about intergenerational trauma and that's what is affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people today.

"That's why it's important for all Australians to acknowledge the history and understand it a bit better.

"Still to this day we get what you could call subtle racism and sometimes I think people don't know they are even doing it because their education wasn't based around Aboriginal people."

Moving forward the Martins would like to see schools have more history taught about the First Nations people and their culture.

"The young kids are the future and they need to be educated with indigenous culture," Mr Martin said.

"It's important for us to share with them and tell them what really happened to our people and the way we lived.

"We all have to come together and work in a respectful way and for the white man to understand and to connect with our background from the earlier massacres to the Stolen Generation."