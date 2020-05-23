Footy player and his ex-partner interviewed over stabbing

The investigation into the stabbing of AFL player Jack Steven is expected to be finalised within days after Steven spoke to investigators.

Detectives have interviewed Geelong midfielder Jack Steven and his ex-partner over the footy player's stabbing and the investigation is expected to be finalised within days.

The Herald Sun can reveal Steven spoke to investigators for the first time on Friday.

Detectives are still working to establish an exact timeline, but believe he was stabbed in the Brighton area last Saturday night.

His ex-partner, Indiana ­Beresford, who lives in their former home in Brighton East, has been spoken to by detectives. The Herald Sun is not suggesting she stabbed Steven, simply that she has been interviewed in relation to the incident.

It is understood other people, including witnesses, are still being sought by police.

The investigation is expected to be finalised within days.

It is understood Steven has been extremely distressed by the incident and the widespread speculation over who stabbed him and why.

"He is stressed out to the max," a source said. "He has had a lot of things on his mind."

It is unclear why he took ­more than five days to speak to detectives over the matter.

On Friday the Herald Sun revealed Steven dropped off his young daughter with Ms Beresford, her mum, at the Brighton East property in the hours before the stabbing.

The couple separated more than a year ago.

Steven was seen in the street with a woman, believed to be his new girlfriend, Marley Gordon.

Steven drove himself to ­Cabrini Hospital with a stab wound to the chest in the early hours of Sunday. He was transferred to The Alfred hospital where he underwent surgery, and was discharged on Tuesday.

Jack Steven has spoken to investigators about the incident. Picture: Getty Images

He was considered "very lucky" his injuries were not more severe and is expected to return to the club within days. Steven came close to walking away from the game last year due to mental health ­issues, playing just seven games for St Kilda in 2019.

Geelong coach Chris Scott this week said the player was a victim of "something serious" and it should not be linked to his mental health battles.

A Victoria Police spokesman said on Friday: "Stonnington Crime Investigation Unit detectives are continuing to speak to a 30-year-old Lorne man in relation to an ­incident from May 16."

Steven did not respond to phone calls from the Herald Sun on Friday.

