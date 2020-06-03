Steering the Banana Shire through COVID recovery

LOOKING AHEAD: Biloela Enterprise board member Dianne Morris said social and economic development needs to work hand-in-hand for the community to recover from COVID-19.

A NUMBER of the shire’s key business players, community groups and local government representatives have made it their mission to support the shire’s economic and social development through the COVID-19 crisis.

With many businesses in the region, particularly those in the tourism and hospitality sector, financially decimated by the pandemic, the Banana Shire Council has formed the Community Recovery Taskforce.

The taskforce is a team of council employees who will support the activities of the Community Recovery Committee which consists of two subcommittees, the Human and Social Recovery Sub-committee and the Economic Recovery Sub-committee.

Biloela Enterprise board member Dianne Morris is one recovery committee member who’s optimistic about what can be achieved with “good players around the table”.

“This process is to ensure there’s a fairly well recording of what’s happened to the community and so government is aware of the impacts that have occurred,” Mrs Morris said.

“It also helps the community to get off their backside and think what we can do to improve businesses and services so we survive.

“It's not just business, it’s investigating economic development, opportunities and protecting what we have.

Banana Shire Council Mayor Nev Ferrier said the recovery plan provides a platform for council to discuss the key issues with the community representatives and the state government to ensure the communities across the shire receive the best possible support.

“The recovery plan is a live document that will be altered and updated from time to time,” Cr Ferrier said.

“The impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on local business and the community are gathered, collated and then provided to the State and Federal Government.”

The recovery plan was endorsed by the Local Disaster Management Group on April 9.

Mrs Morris said there are already some project ideas to give the region a real jump-start to ensure there isn't a major downturn of economic activity.

“Businesses have already come forward and there’s discussion about opportunities but that's a commercial decision,” Mrs Morris said.

“There’s opportunities in all facets of business in tourism and industry and I’ve been involved with tourism for a long time but it’s never really been pushed hard.

“We have to have a crack.”

Both the social and economic recovery committees are represented by a number of community organisations from all major localities within Banana Shire, government agencies from Queensland Government and representatives from Banana Shire Council.

The subcommittees are still devising what activities will be undertaken in the next 12-15 months but Mrs Morris said it’s a great opportunity for the Biloela Enterprise, Chamber of Commerce and council to work collectively.

“You can’t separate the social and economic impacts because if people are hurting socially well the economic development won't occur either,” Mrs Morris said.

“You could be the booming of Central Queensland but people are hurting and sad.”

Sub committee members meet with council again individually on Friday.