State’s second COVID-19 respiratory clinic opens tomorrow

Queensland's second dedicated coronavirus clinic will open tomorrow in Nundah as the number of patients presenting to local clinics with flu-like symptoms escalates.

Nundah Village Family Practice Director Dr Anuj Gupta said the opening tomorrow of the second Federal Government health-affiliated Respiratory Clinic followed the opening of a similar dedicated clinic in Morayfield earlier this week.

Dr Gupta said over the past three weeks the Nundah Village Practice had been treating patients with flu-like symptoms in a "makeshift marquee in the carpark" outside its existing practice to support the large number of patients "being turned away" from other clinics.

He said the new clinic, "two doors down from the existing one" would open at 2pm tomorrow and would only review patients with respiratory symptoms.

The free clinic will also test for coronavirus and is the second of 100 clinics to be constructed by the Federal Government across the country.

The centre allows for completely separate testing of mild to moderate respiratory illnesses to alleviate public hospitals under significant pressure during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dr Anuj Gupta, Director Nundah Village Family Practice. Photo supplied.

Dr Gupta said a lot of patients were confused about what to do at this time.

"Most general practice clinics are not equipped with adequate personal protective equipment to see patients with flu like symptoms or patients who been contacts of coronavirus patients," he said.

"This is our effort to have a streamlined clinic following all the federal protocols with all possible care taken to ensure the patients can be assessed and tested for COVID 19."

He said samples would be collected on site for coronavirus testing with results available within 24-28 hours.

Patients will be expected to call reception or book online and then park in the designated parking in front of the clinic and call reception while remaining in their car, Dr Gupta said.

"Patients will then be directed into the clinic," he said.

"For pedestrian patients there are marked spots as per social distancing norms in front of the clinic."

Dr Gupta said all patients were welcome.

"The clinic follows the strict Queensland Health, (Federal) Department of Health, WHO guidelines in ensuring clinical infection control and patient safety," he said.

"Our regular clinic Nundah Village Family practice will continue to function and will not be seeing patients with flu like symptoms or patients with concerns for coronavirus."

Dr Gupta said patients with the following symptoms fever, sore throat, cough and shortness of breath could be seen at the clinic.

WHERE: 1262 Sandgate Road, Nundah

WHEN: from 2pm SATURDAY 28 March, 2020

BOOKINGS: https://www.hotdoc.com.au/medical-centres/nundah-QLD-4012/nundah-village-family-practice/doctors or call reception on 3266 6622

Originally published as State's second COVID-19 respiratory clinic opens tomorrow